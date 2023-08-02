Fitch tells CNN why it downgraded America now

A trader works the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell, on May 25, 2023, in New York City.

 Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — Fitch Ratings is defending its controversial decision to downgrade the US credit rating by pointing to the nation’s mountain of debt.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” Richard Francis, the lead analyst on US sovereign ratings at Fitch, told CNN in an interview on Wednesday. America’s debt makes up 113% (and growing) of its economic output, which Francis called “clearly pretty alarming.”