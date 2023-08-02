Fitch’s historic downgrade may be a black eye for the US but not much more

Pedestrians cross a street near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on August 6, 2021.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — There may not be any lasting major negative ramifications from the surprise US credit rating downgrade by Fitch this week — not for the economy, not for consumers and not for the government’s ability to borrow.

Normally, when your credit score as a consumer falls — or your credit rating as a country — there are negative consequences. You’re perceived as less creditworthy, and if you want to borrow money, you will be charged a higher interest rate. And, paying more interest will, in turn, further constrain your finances in the future.