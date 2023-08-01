Fitch downgrades US debt on debt ceiling drama and Jan. 6 insurrection

A view of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, is seen here. Fitch Ratings on August 1 downgraded the US credit rating from its top-ranked AAA to AA+.

 Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — Fitch Ratings downgraded its US debt rating on Tuesday from the highest AAA rating to AA+, citing “a steady deterioration in standards of governance.”

The downgrade comes after lawmakers negotiated up until the last minute on a debt ceiling deal earlier this year, risking the nation’s first default. But the January 6 insurrection was also a major contributing factor.

Sam Fossum, Allison Morrow, Tami Luhby and Matt Egan contributed to this report.