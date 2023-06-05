Washington (CNN) — Four US senators are scrutinizing Twitter’s privacy practices and questioning whether the platform under CEO Elon Musk may have flouted consumer protection laws following widespread layoffs and resignations — an inquiry that could highlight vast legal risks for Twitter and potentially for Musk himself.

In a letter dated Sunday and addressed to Musk and Linda Yaccarino, Twitter’s incoming CEO, lawmakers cited last week’s high-profile departure by Ella Irwin, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, as the latest source of concern about Twitter’s compliance track record.