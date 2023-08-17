First on CNN: Taylor Swift’s Eras tour could become the highest grossing tour of all time

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7.

 Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — Taylor Swift’s era-defining “Eras” tour is flying like a jet stream, high above the music scene — by billions of dollars.

The tour could gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, according to August survey data from research firm QuestionPro provided to CNN exclusively. That unprecedented total represents primary ticket sales for the US shows that Swift just concluded in Los Angeles, plus a second North American leg coming next year.

Tami Luhby contributed to this report.