First on CNN: New bipartisan bill in Senate could address TikTok security concerns without a ban

The bipartisan bill would, for the first time, subject exports of US data to the same type of licensing requirements that govern the sale of military and advanced technologies.

 Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

(CNN) — Five US senators are set to reintroduce legislation Wednesday that would block companies including TikTok from transferring Americans’ personal data to countries such as China, as part of a proposed broadening of US export controls.

The bipartisan bill led by Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis would, for the first time, subject exports of US data to the same type of licensing requirements that govern the sale of military and advanced technologies. It would apply to thousands of companies that rely on routinely transferring data from the United States to other jurisdictions, including data brokers and social media companies.