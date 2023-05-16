New York (CNN) — America’s CEOs plan to send a dire warning to lawmakers Tuesday that the economy faces potential devastation if Congress and the Biden White House cannot reach an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default.

In an open letter to President Biden and top Congressional leaders Tuesday, nearly 150 business leaders urged the two sides to act – or face “a devastating scenario … and potentially disastrous consequences,” the letter states. The open letter was first shared with CNN before it was published.