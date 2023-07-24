New York (CNN) — Pilots for FedEx have rejected a tentative labor deal. But that doesn’t mean they’re about to walk off the job just as UPS is threatened with its own strike by 340,000 drivers and other hourly ground workers.

The FedEx pilots who belong to the Air Line Pilots Association voted 57% against the proposed contract, which was reached in May and endorsed by union leadership. The proposed contract would have provided for a 30% pay increase, as well as a 30% improvement in pension benefit. Major objections from the rank-and-file are not yet clear.