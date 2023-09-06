Which states have the deadliest rush hour?

Rush hour is the time of day when traffic is at its heaviest, typically as people drive to and from work. Despite the rise of remote work and the substantial decrease in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans still commute daily. As more and more companies announce plans to return to the office, road congestion and traffic patterns have begun to move closer to pre-pandemic levels. According to the transportation analytics firm INRIX, the average motorist spent 51 hours in traffic in 2022 – that's 15 hours more than in 2021.

While gridlock during rush hour can be frustrating and costly, how does it impact traffic safety? Gold Law examined 2021 fatal crash data from NHTSA's Fatality Analysis Reporting System to find out.

Rush hour is bimodal in the United States – consisting of a morning and evening period. In this study, rush hour is defined as 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

One in four U.S. traffic deaths occurred during rush hour, taking the lives of nearly 11,000 people. With nearly twice as many traffic fatalities, the evening period is considerably more deadly than the morning.

Alaska had the deadliest rush hour of any state in the U.S., accounting for 37 percent of all traffic deaths in the state.

Motorists in New Hampshire were least likely to die during rush hour, where only 19 percent of the state's fatal crashes occurred during that period.

Rush hour crashes account for nearly 30 percent of all traffic deaths in the 10 states with the deadliest rush hours. That number is just 22 percent for the 10 safest states.

 Canva

New York (CNN) — Federal safety regulators are pushing to get 52 million air bags recalled due to the threat that they could explode, severely injuring or even killing a car’s occupants.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a ruptured inflator from these air bags killed at least two people, one in the United States and one in Canada, and caused at least seven serious injuries in US vehicles since 2009, with most occurring since 2016. The air bags were built by ARC and by Delphi between 2000 and 2018. About 11 million of the air bags were manufactured by Delphi under a licensing agreement with ARC.