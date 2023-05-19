Washington, DC (CNN) — It has been a busy week of public engagements for the Federal Reserve’s top officials. One thing has become clear: There is an intensifying debate about whether to hike again or pause at the next meeting.

Some officials are concerned inflation isn’t cooling fast enough, which could prompt an 11th consecutive rate hike when policymakers meet in June. Officials didn’t express concerns over credit conditions deteriorating sharply and some said they remain open to pausing.