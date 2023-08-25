Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hints at more bad news for consumers

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

 Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Additional interest rate hikes are still on the table and rates could remain elevated for longer than expected, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday.

Delivering a highly anticipated speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said the Fed will pay close attention to economic growth and the state of the labor market when making policy decisions.