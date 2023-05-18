(CNN) — In a second legal victory for Ed Sheeran this month, a federal district judge dismissed another lawsuit that claimed Sheeran’s hit “Thinking Out Loud” copied the 1973 Marvin Gaye hit “Let’s Get It On.”

The lawsuit, brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, investment banker David Pullman’s company that owns one-third of the copyright to “Let’s Get It On,” is connected to a previous lawsuit Sheeran won earlier this month against the family of Gaye’s co-writer Edward Townsend.