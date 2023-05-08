Fed survey: Banks are tightening up their lending standards after rate hikes, turmoil

The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, in March 2019.

 Leah Millis/Reuters

It was already difficult for businesses and households to borrow money earlier this year — but after the collapse of three US regional banks and a cascade of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, getting money has become a little harder.

More lenders have stiffened their standards in the wake of increasing turmoil within the banking sector, according to the Federal Reserve's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) released Monday.