Fed’s stress test results show banks’ strength in light of the recent crisis

A pedestrian passes the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, on June 3. The Federal Reserve is set to release the results from its annual bank stress test on June 28.

 Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The largest US banks have sufficient safeguards in place to weather a severe recession while continuing lending to households and businesses, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday in its annual bank resilience test.

The Fed’s stress tests carried extra weight this year after the collapse of three US banks sent shockwaves through the banking system.