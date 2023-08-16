Fed officials fretted US inflation might not cool further unless economy slows down

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, on July 26.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Federal Reserve officials were wary that inflation would slow further unless the US economy and labor markets also cool down, according to minutes from their July policy meeting released on Wednesday.

That means a rate hike September remains in the cards, given the robust economic activity of this summer. It’s also clear that the decision won’t come without a heated debate since “a couple” officials favored not hiking last month, according to the minutes, illustrating the intense debate among officials.