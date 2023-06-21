Washington, DC (CNN) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before congressional lawmakers this week, starting Wednesday morning with the House Financial Services Committee — just one week after the central bank paused its most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades.

The Fed held its key lending rate steady at a range of 5-5.25%, but most officials hinted that two more quarter-point rate hikes might be necessary this year, according to the Fed’s latest set of economic forecasts. Indeed, just days after the decision, two Fed officials called for more increases, citing persistent inflationary pressures.