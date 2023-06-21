Fed Chair Powell: Battle to bring down inflation still has ‘a long way to go’

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before congressional lawmakers this week, starting Wednesday.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is testifying before congressional lawmakers this week, starting Wednesday morning with the House Financial Services Committee — just one week after the central bank paused its most aggressive rate-hiking campaign in decades.

Powell doubled down on the hawkish view that the Fed isn’t done battling inflation in his remarks to lawmakers.