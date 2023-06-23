FDIC accidentally reveals details about Silicon Valley Bank’s biggest customers

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation building in Virginia, United States.

 Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — The FDIC mistakenly revealed to Bloomberg News details on the biggest customers at Silicon Valley Bank, the failed bank whose depositors were rescued through emergency action by regulators.

An FDIC document posted online by Bloomberg News on Friday offers new insights into who benefited from that controversial rescue in March when SVB became the second biggest bank failure in US history. According to Bloomberg, that document was accidentally released unredacted by the FDIC in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.