Fairlife products to return to Metcalfe's shelves following abuse video controversy

MADISON, Wis. - An area grocery store group will return products from an Indiana farm that was under investigation for animal cruelty to its shelves, store officials said Friday.

Metcalfe's Market owner Tim Metcalfe said Wednesday night that his stores would pull all Fair Oaks Farms products, branded as Fairlife, after a disturbing video came to light this week showing alleged abuse of animals at the farm.

Earlier, farm founder Mike McCloskey said he was disgusted by the video and that he takes "full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage, as it goes against everything that we stand for."

On Friday, Metcalfe's Market said in a Facebook post that it appreciated the response from Fair Oaks to the video, and based on the farm's plans to correct the issues shown in the videos, it will begin selling Fairlife products again.

"We ... believe their plans for evaluation and steps for corrective action will create an environment where animals are treated humanely," the company said in its post to Facebook.

A statement on animal care dated Thursday on Fairlife's website said the company was "devastated by the abuse that was recently discovered at Fair Oaks Farms." The company said it suspended deliveries from the dairy "until new assurances are in place." Fairlife said it will also require more animal welfare training and recertifcation annually, and it will require 24 unannounced audits per year.

Fairlife said Fair Oaks Farms has fired the people who didn't adhere to the farm's practices.

"While Fair Oaks Farms is just one of 30 farms that contributes to Fairlife's total milk supply, any single instance of abuse is unacceptable," Fairlife CEO Mike Saint John said in a statement. "There is no excusing this behavior. It is wrong. It is not what we stand for, and we are committed to fixing this and moving forward together."

