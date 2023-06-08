FAA orders a ground stop in Philadelphia and delays flights into New York’s LaGuardia airport as Canadian wildfire smoke spreads

A Southwest airliner approaches LaGuardia Airport in New York on June 7.

 David R.Martin/AP

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop to flights bound for Philadelphia International Airport and briefly halted flights to New York’s LaGuardia airport, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread across the northeastern United States.

The so called ground stop requires planes scheduled to fly to Philadelphia to remain on the ground at their airport of origin. It is scheduled to be lifted at 9:15 am ET and the FAA said it probably won’t be extended.

CNN’s Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report