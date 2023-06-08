FAA orders a ground stop in Philadelphia and delays flights into New York’s LaGuardia airport as Canadian wildfire smoke spreads

The so called ground stop requires planes scheduled to fly to Philadelphia to remain on the ground at their airport of origin. It is scheduled to be lifted at 9:15 am ET and the FAA said it probably won’t be extended.
A similar ground stop to LaGuardia airport was lifted at 7:45 am ET, and downgraded to a “ground delay.” The agency said to expect average delays of 54 minutes on flights, with the maximum delay lasting 94 minutes. Delays are expected into and out of LaGuardia until late Thursday night. A similar ground stop was issued Wednesday.
The FAA’s operations plan for Thursday shows smoke potentially impacting travel from New York to Charlotte throughout the day.
“The FAA will likely need to take steps to manage the flow of traffic safely into New York City, DC, Philadelphia and Charlotte due to reduced visibility from wildfire smoke,” said a statement from the agency.
As of 8 am ET there have been 678 flights to, from and within the United States delayed, with 56 of them canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. New York’s JFK airport and Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, New Jersey, were the hardest hit by the haze. JFK had two canceled flights and 28 delays, representing 4% of its schedule. Newark had three canceled flights and 17 delays, representing 2% of its flights. LaGuardia was not listed among FlightAware’s most affected airports.
Wednesday ended with 5,600 US flight delays and 162 cancellations, although not all were due to the smoke.
US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted Wednesday that, “Smoke from Canada’s wildfires is affecting visibility in our airspace and leading to delays. The FAA is fully prepared to modify operations as needed.”
– CNN’s Chris Isidore and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report