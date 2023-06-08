FAA delays flights into New York and Newark airports as Canadian wildfire smoke spreads

A Southwest airliner approaches LaGuardia Airport in New York on June 7.

 David R.Martin/AP

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights into New York and Newark, New Jersey, and it briefly halted flights bound for Philadelphia International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia airport, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to spread across the northeastern United States.

The so called ground stop required planes scheduled to fly to Philadelphia and LaGuardia to remain on the ground at their airport of origin. The LaGuardia ground stop was lifted at 7:45 am ET, and downgraded to a “ground delay.” The Philadelphia ground stop expired at 9:15 am ET.

CNN’s Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report