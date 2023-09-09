(CNN) — Former Tyson Foods executive Stewart Glendinning will be the new CEO of clothing company Express, replacing Timothy Baxter, effective September 15, the company announced.

“The Express Board is confident that (Glendinning) is the right person to reinvigorate performance and build the strongest possible foundation on which Express can succeed,” Mylle Mangum, chairperson of the Express Board, said Thursday in a statement. “He is a highly accomplished executive who will bring fresh thinking to the Company and our strategies for profitable growth. Stewart shares the Board’s belief that further operating improvements and greater financial discipline are needed to ensure that Express is best positioned to deliver significant, sustainable shareholder value.”