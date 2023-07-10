Exclusive: ‘Shameful and unethical.’ Heineken, Unilever and Oreo maker Mondelez accused of breaking promises to leave Russia

Bottles of Heinken beer travel along the production line at the Heineken NV brewery in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015.

 Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — More than 1,000 major companies pledged to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin launched his devastating war in Ukraine, but some well-known firms stand accused by researchers of violating their pledge.

Not every company on the list left, but more than 1,000 exited. That unprecedented corporate exodus, championed and chronicled by Yale professor Jeff Sonnenfeld, dealt a serious financial and symbolic blow to Moscow and the Russian economy.