Exclusive: 42% of CEOs say AI could destroy humanity in five to ten years

 d3sign/Moment RF/Getty Images

New York (CNN Business) — Many top business leaders are seriously worried that artificial intelligence could pose an existential threat to humanity in the not-too-distant future.

Forty-two percent of CEOs surveyed at the Yale CEO Summit this week say AI has the potential to destroy humanity five to ten years from now, according to survey results shared exclusively with CNN.