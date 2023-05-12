'Every family should be concerned' about debt ceiling, consumer watchdog warns

The top consumer watchdog in the federal government is warning of dire consequences for American families, in the case of a US debt default.

 Fajrul Islam/Moment RF/Getty Images

Leaders in Washington are running out of time to avoid an unprecedented default on US debt. The top consumer watchdog in the federal government is warning of dire consequences for American families.

"It's a big worry. Every family should be concerned," Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told CNN in an interview on Thursday.