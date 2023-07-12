Every Buybuy Baby store is closing after bankruptcy deal falls through

Buy Buy Baby store announcing a fixture sale for closing of store, Pleasant Hill, California, June 16.

 Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

(CNN) — Buybuy Baby will close all of its stores as part of its parent company Bed Bath & Beyond’s ongoing bankruptcy liquidation.

On Tuesday, a judge approved the sale of Buybuy Baby’s intellectual property for $15.5 million to Dream on Me industries, a New Jersey-based designer and supplier of baby products. The deal did not include the chain’s 120 physical retail stores.