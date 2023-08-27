Hong Kong (CNN) — Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted real estate developer, has reported a significant narrowing in its net losses for the first half of the year, thanks to a rise in revenue because of a “short boom” earlier this year.

But its stock still plunged more than 70% on Monday when it resumed trading following a 17-month suspension, even as shares in most Chinese property firms traded higher after a series of weekend announcements by officials aimed at boosting demand for property.