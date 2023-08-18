Evergrande’s bankruptcy may be just the beginning of China’s real estate crisis

Evergrande's decline has become a cautionary tale about the breakneck growth that defined China's economy for three decades.

 AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Evergrande’s US bankruptcy serves as a cautionary tale about the growth-at-all-costs model that underpinned China’s spectacular growth over the past 30 years. 

For decades, Evergrande, once one of China’s most successful real estate developers, gobbled up debt as China’s economy exploded. Demand for housing was so strong, homebuilders often pre-sold apartment units to buyers before construction was complete. 