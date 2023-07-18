Hong Kong (CNN) — Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, has posted long-delayed financial results as a key part of its debt restructuring, which is shaping up to be one of the largest in Chinese corporate history.

The company reported losses attributable to shareholders of 476 billion yuan ($66 billion) and 106 billion yuan ($15 billion) for 2021 and 2022, respectively, according to a Monday stock exchange filing. Combined net losses for the two years amounted to 582 billion yuan ($81 billion).