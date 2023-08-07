Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office

Zoom, the company is telling its employees to come back to the office.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.

In a statement, Zoom said it’s now enforcing a “structured hybrid approach,” meaning that employees who live near an office must return to to it for a “set number of days” because it’s “most effective” for the video-conferencing service.

CNN’s Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.