New York (CNN) — Barbie has already pulled in over a billion dollars. That still may not be enough to save AMC Theaters, which has a looming bill it may not be able to pay back.

The world’s largest theater chain said Tuesday that sales increased 15% during the quarter ending on June 30, and the company was profitable again. AMC (AMC) also saw its highest quarterly attendance since 2019.

CNN’s Anna Cooban and Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this article.