Eurozone slips into recession as revised data shows two quarters of falling output

Economic activity in the 20 countries that use the euro as their currency fell around the turn of the year.

 Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

London (CNN) — The 20 countries that use the euro fell into a mild recession around the turn of the year, as high inflation discouraged consumer spending and governments tightened the purse strings.

In the first three months of the year, economic output in the eurozone dropped 0.1% compared with the previous quarter, according to revised official data published Thursday. In the fourth quarter of 2022, output also dipped 0.1%, the figures showed.