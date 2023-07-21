Europeans are still flocking to the scorching Mediterranean. But extreme heat could dent bookings in future

Tourists walk around the Acropolis hill in Athens on July 14.

 Angelos Tzortzinis/picture alliance/Getty Images

London (CNN) — Spain and Italy may still be among the most popular destinations for Europeans to take their vacations, but there are signs scorching weather in southern Europe has started to change travelers’ calculations on where to go in the future.

According to the European Travel Commission, a Brussels-based association of European tourism organizations, the number of European tourists planning to travel to Mediterranean destinations in the summer and fall has dropped 10% compared with the same period last year.