European Central Bank hikes rates by a quarter-percentage point

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on May 4, the smallest increase since it started hiking in July after data this week showed core inflation cooling and banks pulling back sharply on lending.

 Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, the smallest increase since it started hiking in July, after data this week showed core inflation cooling and banks pulling back sharply on lending.

The decision comes a day after the US Federal Reserve also increased rates by a quarter-point, and takes the benchmark rate across the 20 countries that use the euro to 3.25%. The ECB has now raised borrowing costs at seven consecutive meetings since July in a bid to get inflation under control.