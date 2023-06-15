Europe is leading the race to regulate AI. Here’s what you need to know

 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg/Getty Images

London (CNN) — The European Union took a major step Wednesday toward setting rules — the first in the world — on how companies can use artificial intelligence.

It’s a bold move that Brussels hopes will pave the way for global standards for a technology used in everything from chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT to surgical procedures and fraud detection at banks.