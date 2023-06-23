EU official visits Twitter headquarters to ‘stress test’ its ability to handle content moderation

European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, speaks during a news conference at the European Union office in San Francisco, California, on June 22, 2023.

 Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — A top European Union official is touring Silicon Valley this week and reminding tech platforms including Twitter and Facebook-parent Meta about their content moderation obligations, just weeks ahead of a deadline to comply with sweeping new EU laws that will apply to large social media platforms.

On Thursday, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and a team of staff descended on Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco to perform a “stress test” of the company’s ability to moderate online content. The test was aimed at evaluating how well Twitter may comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA), one of the first platform regulation laws of its kind anywhere in the world, when its provisions take hold on August 25.