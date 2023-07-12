Energy Secretary vows to refill emergency oil stockpile — but warns that won’t happen before a second Biden term

America’s emergency oil stockpiles have plunged to 40-year lows under President Joe Biden as US officials have sought to cushion consumers from high gas prices and seen here, petroleum reserve storage on October 19, 2022 in Freeport, Texas.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

In an interview with CNN Tuesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm vowed to refill the depleted Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a staggering task given that the rainy-day fund has shrunk by nearly 300 million barrels since Biden took office.

– This article and headline have been updated to reflect a clarification from the Energy Dept.