Enbridge: On track to put new Line 3 into service next year

MINNEAPOLIS - Fresh off approval by Minnesota regulators, Enbridge Inc. says it's on track to finish construction and put its disputed Line 3 replacement pipeline into service in the second half of next year.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday determined the project is necessary and approved the company's preferred route across northern Minnesota, with modifications that Enbridge considers minor.

Canada-based Enbridge calls that a "good outcome for Minnesota." It says replacing the deteriorating old Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin will ensure the safety of critical energy infrastructure and ensure reliable crude oil supplies for regional refineries.

But climate change and tribal activists vow to keep fighting. Winona LaDuke of Honor the Earth says they'll use every regulatory means possible, and she threatened Standing Rock-style mass protests if necessary.