New York (CNN) — As borrowers prepare to resume paying their federal student loans in the coming weeks, the IRS is reminding employers that they can help by offering workers up to $5,250 tax free as part of their educational assistance benefits.

That $5,250 is the federal cap on the amount of tax-free money that employers may offer to help defray employees’ qualified costs for their own education, including tuition and fees. (Reimbursements above that threshold are treated as taxable income to the employee.)