Employers are preparing for a recession, but that doesn’t always mean layoffs

A 'Now Hiring' sign is seen here posted in the window of a restaurant looking to hire workers on May 5 in Miami, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — Areas of the US economy have started to crack under the weight of persistently high inflation and a string of 10 consecutive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

But despite all that, the labor market has kept humming right along. And that’s largely expected to be the case, again, in Friday’s monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.