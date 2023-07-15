#TwitterDown: Elon Musk announces temporary read limits on Twitter

Thousands of Twitter users across several countries were unable to access the social media site, or faced difficulty and delays, on July 1.

 Adobe Stock

New York (CNN) — Elon Musk disclosed on Twitter Saturday that, due to a 50% drop in advertising revenue and a “heavy debt load,” the platform still has a negative cash flow.

The billionaire owner tweeted Saturday, in response to business advice from a follower, “Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.”

– CNN’s Clare Duffy contributed to this report.