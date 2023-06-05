Elon Musk is no longer the CEO of Twitter. Linda Yaccarino officially starts in role

Former NBCU executive, Linda Yaccarino, here in 2020, is preparing to take over the CEO role at Twitter from Elon Musk.

 Isaac Brekken/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal marketing executive, on Monday officially took over the CEO role at Twitter from Elon Musk, weeks after the billionaire announced hiring her for the top spot at the social media company.

“It happened — first day in the books!,” Yaccarino tweeted late Monday. “Stay tuned…”