Investors proposing a class action lawsuit have accused Tesla CEO Elon Musk of insider trading and manipulating the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, costing them billions of dollars.

In a Wednesday night filing in Manhattan federal court, investors said Musk used Twitter posts, paid online influencers, his 2021 appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and other “publicity stunts” to trade profitably at their expense through several Dogecoin wallets that he or Tesla controls.