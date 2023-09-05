X to auction off old Twitter items, from desk chairs to painting of Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar Selfie

New York (CNN) — X owner Elon Musk is threatening to sue the Anti-Defamation League for defamation, claiming that the nonprofit organization’s statements about rising hate speech on the social media platform have torpedoed X’s advertising revenue.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Musk said US advertising revenue is “still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!”

CNN’s Brian Fung and Clare Duffy contributed to this report.