Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17, 2023.

 Jeff Chiu/AP/FILE

(CNN) — Elizabeth Holmes reported to prison on Tuesday, capping off a stunning downfall for the disgraced founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos.

Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November, after she was convicted months earlier on multiple charges of defrauding investors while running the now-defunct startup.