Economists weigh in on Mike Pence suggestion to eliminate the Fed’s employment mandate

Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence addresses The Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 "Road to Majority" conference in Washington on June 23.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Washington, DC (CNN) — The Federal Reserve has two goals: to keep inflation under control and to strive for maximum employment. Mike Pence, who served as Donald Trump’s vice president and is vying to helm the White House, is campaigning on eliminating the Fed’s employment mandate.

It wouldn’t be a terrible idea, according to some economists, but ditching the employment mandate doesn’t sit well with Democrats, who believe it is crucial for the central bank to consider the impact of its monetary policy decisions on jobs. And while Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance before congressional lawmakers last week made it crystal clear that Democrats cherish the Fed’s employment mission, it is unclear how many Republicans back Pence’s stance.