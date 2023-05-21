Minneapolis (CNN) — US business economists are optimistic that the banking and debt ceiling turmoil won’t turn into full-blown crises; however, a majority of them also believe a recession is still in the cards — although likely starting later than previously thought, according to a new survey released Monday.

About 59% of 42 economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics earlier this month said they believe it’s more likely than not that the United States will enter a recession in the next 12 months, according to the May NABE Outlook, which provides a consensus macroeconomic forecast from dozens of professional economists.