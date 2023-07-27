East Palestine train derailment has now cost Norfolk Southern $1 billion

An aerial photo made with a drone shows damaged railroad tank cars scattered about as cleanup continues in the aftermath of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that has created concern by residents over the release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 17.

 Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York (CNN) — The costs to Norfolk Southern from the February derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, are now approaching $1 billion, the company reported Thursday.

The company disclosed it had taken another $416 million charge against its second-quarter earnings, mostly to cover the estimated ongoing clean-up costs at the derailment site.