Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light’s backlash response was ‘worse than not hiring a trans person at all’

Dylan Mulvaney seen here on June 11, in New York City broke her silence about the fallout that occurred after the trans influencer made two Instagram posts sponsored by Bud Light earlier this year.

 Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Dylan Mulvaney on Thursday broke her silence about the fallout that occurred after the trans influencer made two Instagram posts sponsored by Bud Light earlier this year.

Bud Light’s sponsorship of an April 1 Instagram post by Mulvaney set off a firestorm of anti-trans backlash and calls for a boycott. Mulvaney herself also faced a wave of hate and violent threats.