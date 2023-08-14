Dunkin’ is releasing boozy versions of their iced coffees and teas

New York (CNN) — It’s true: Dunkin’ is turning two of its most popular drinks into boozy beverages.

After setting the internet abuzz last week, Dunkin’ will officially announce Monday the debut of Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas, which are both scheduled to roll out in the coming weeks.